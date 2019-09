Ingetogen herdenking Slag om Arnhem bij monument De Naald in Oosterbeek

Hechte band in gedeeld leed

'No war, just freedom’

I am afraid. Why is the war taking so long? We have to go. What bad luck! We cannot go anywhere. I feel so alone. It is dark, where is the light? No war, just freedom. This is why everyone is happy. The sun is rising. I am leading the way. No one has that troubling feeling. Away with that terrible thing. Everyone can be here. That is nice. Be happy. We are free.