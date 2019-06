Familie Noa (17) vraagt buitenlandse pers om rust: ‘Please respect our privacy’

We, parents of Noa Pothoven, are deeply saddened by the death of our daughter. Noa had chosen not to eat and drink anymore. We would like to emphasize that this was the cause of her death. She died in our presence last Sunday. We kindly ask everyone to respect our privacy so we as a family can mourn.



Het overlijden van de 17-jarige Noa Pothoven uit Arnhem is wereldnieuws geworden. Tot verdriet en verbijstering van de familie melden buitenlandse media dat er sprake zou zijn van actieve euthanasie.