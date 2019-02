Operation Vodka for Kim Jong-un

While the whole world is watching Vietnam, where North Korean leader Kim Jong-un will be having a summit with President Donald Trump of the United States tomorrow, the Netherlands was focused on a reddish-brown container from Russia. A container filled with boxes of vodka. Lots of boxes of vodka. Three thousand, to be precise, all filled with bottles of vodka. The liquor arrived in the port of Rotterdam last Thursday night. Final destination: the North Korean capital of Pyongyang. But the vodka will never make it there.