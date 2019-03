Oranje Leeuwinnen zakken plekje op wereldranglijst

NEW WOMEN'S #FIFARANKING 🇺🇸@USWNT head to #FIFAWWC at No1 🔝 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿@Lionesses leapfrog France after #SheBelieves success 🏆 🇵🇱In-form @pzpn_pl the biggest climbers 📈 ℹ️👉 https://t.co/SrOXwlF8cN