</div> <!-- / article/components/snippet.html --> <div class="article__wrapper"> <header class="article__header"> <h1 class="article__title" itemprop="headline">Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord</h1> <p class="article__intro" itemprop="description"> <span class="tag" itemprop="genre">Video</span>VARSSEVELD - Bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst aan de Kloosterstraat in Varsseveld is donderdagmiddag een zeer grote brand ontstaan. Vermoedelijk staat er een afvalberg in brand. Door de brand zijn grote, zwarte rookwolken ontstaan. </p> </header> <div class="article__meta"> <span class="article__source" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/Person" itemprop="author"> <span itemprop="name">Redactie de Gelderlander</span> </span> <time class="article__time" datetime="26-07-18, 14:06">26-07-18, 14:06</time> <span class="article__update"> <span class="article__update-text">Laatste update:</span> <span class="article__update-date">15:07</span> </span> <span class="article__credit"> </span> </div> <meta itemprop="datePublished" content="2018-07-26T14:06:21.552+02:00"/> <span itemprop="publisher" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/Organization"> <span itemprop="logo" itemscope itemtype="https://schema.org/ImageObject"> <meta itemprop="url" content="https://www.gelderlander.nl/static/sdg/img/brand-logo.png"/> <meta itemprop="width" content="90"/> <meta itemprop="height" content="90"/> </span> <meta itemprop="name" content="De Gelderlander"/> </span> <!-- includes/general/sharing.html --> <div class="sharing article__component"> <ul class="sharing__list"> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--facebook"> <a href="https://www.facebook.com/sharer/sharer.php?u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gelderlander.nl%2Foude-ijsselstreek%2Fzeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord%7Ea24ebafa%2F%3Futm_source%3Dfacebook%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--facebook fjs-share-facebook " title="Deel dit artikel op Facebook" data-gtm="share/facebook"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 16 30" class="icons"><title>Facebook</title><path d="M13.445 5.123H16V0h-5.54C7.097 0 4.37 2.702 4.37 6.036V9.1H0v5.124h4.37V30h6.795V14.224H16V9.1h-4.835V7.383c0-1.248 1.02-2.26 2.28-2.26"/></svg> </span> <span class="sharing__number">60</span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--twitter"> <a href="http://twitter.com/share?text=Zeer+grote+brand+bij+afvalverwerker+Ter+Horst+in+Varsseveld%2C+explosies+gehoord&url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gelderlander.nl%2Foude-ijsselstreek%2Fzeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord%7Ea24ebafa%2F%3Futm_source%3Dtwitter%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--twitter fjs-share-twitter zero-shares" title="Deel dit artikel op Twitter" data-gtm="share/twitter"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 32 26" class="icons"><path d="M32 3.078c-1.178.523-2.442.874-3.772 1.034 1.357-.813 2.398-2.1 2.888-3.63-1.27.75-2.675 1.297-4.17 1.59C25.752.798 24.047 0 22.16 0c-3.625 0-6.564 2.94-6.564 6.564 0 .514.058 1.015.17 1.495-5.453-.276-10.29-2.89-13.528-6.86-.565.97-.887 2.1-.887 3.302 0 2.277.88 4.286 2.644 5.463-1.076-.033-1.997-.33-3.246-.82v.082c0 3.182 2.536 5.83 5.536 6.436-.548.15-.992.23-1.59.23-.424 0-.767-.04-1.168-.118.837 2.606 3.294 4.507 6.166 4.56-2.245 1.76-5.06 2.807-8.135 2.807-.532 0-1.044-.03-1.557-.092C2.903 24.913 6.36 26 10.065 26c12.073 0 18.678-10.003 18.678-18.675 0-.287-.007-.57-.02-.85 1.286-.923 2.398-2.08 3.277-3.397"/></svg> </span> <span class="sharing__number">0</span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--whats-app"> <a href="whatsapp://send?text=Zeer+grote+brand+bij+afvalverwerker+Ter+Horst+in+Varsseveld%2C+explosies+gehoord+https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gelderlander.nl%2Foude-ijsselstreek%2Fzeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord%7Ea24ebafa%2F%3Futm_source%3Dwhatsapp%26utm_medium%3Dsocial%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--whats-app fjs-share-whats-app " title="Deel dit artikel op Whatsapp" data-gtm="share/whats-app"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Whats App</title><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M32.5 6C18.4 6 6.9 17.3 6.9 31.3c0 4.8 1.3 9.3 3.7 13.1L6 58l14.1-4.5c3.7 2 7.9 3.2 12.3 3.2C46.6 56.7 58 45.3 58 31.3 58 17.3 46.6 6 32.5 6zm0 45.6c-4.2 0-8-1.2-11.3-3.4l-7.9 2.5 2.6-7.5c-2.5-3.3-3.9-7.5-3.9-11.9C12 20.1 21.2 11 32.5 11S53.1 20.1 53 31.3c-.1 11.3-9.4 20.4-20.5 20.3z"/><path fill-rule="evenodd" clip-rule="evenodd" d="M26.5 20.9c-.5-1.2-1-1-1.4-1-.4 0-.8-.1-1.2-.1-.4 0-1.1.2-1.7.8-.6.6-2.2 2.1-2.2 5.2s2.2 6 2.6 6.4c.3.4 4.3 6.9 10.7 9.4 6.4 2.5 6.4 1.7 7.5 1.6 1.1-.1 3.7-1.5 4.2-3 .5-1.4.5-2.7.4-3-.2-.3-.6-.4-1.2-.7-.6-.3-3.7-1.8-4.3-2-.6-.2-1-.3-1.4.3-.4.6-1.6 2-2 2.4-.4.4-.7.5-1.4.2-.6-.3-2.6-1-5-3.1-1.9-1.6-3.1-3.7-3.5-4.3-.4-.6 0-1 .3-1.3.3-.3.6-.7.9-1.1.3-.4.4-.6.6-1 .2-.4.1-.8-.1-1.1 0-.3-1.3-3.4-1.8-4.6z"/></svg> </span> </a> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--mail-a-friend"> <a href="mailto:?subject=Zeer+grote+brand+bij+afvalverwerker+Ter+Horst+in+Varsseveld%2C+explosies+gehoord&body=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.gelderlander.nl%2Foude-ijsselstreek%2Fzeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord%7Ea24ebafa%2F%3Futm_source%3Demail%26utm_medium%3Dsendafriend%26utm_campaign%3Dsocialsharing_web" class="sharing__button fjs-share-popup sharing__button--mail-a-friend fjs-share-mail-a-friend zero-shares" title="Deel dit artikel via email" data-trigger="mailafriend-modal-" data-gtm="share/mail-a-friend"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="22" viewBox="4 2 56 60" class="icons"><title>Mail</title> <path d="M59.4 52.6H4.6v-29L32 37.3l27.4-13.7"/> <path d="M59.4 11.4H4.6v7.8L32 32.9l27.4-13.7"/> M </svg> </span> <span class="sharing__number">0</span> </a> <label for="modal-sharing-trigger" class="sharing__button sharing__button--mail-a-friend fjs-share-mail-a-friend zero-shares"> <span class="sharing__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="4 2 56 60" class="icons"><title>Mail</title> <path d="M59.4 52.6H4.6v-29L32 37.3l27.4-13.7"/> <path d="M59.4 11.4H4.6v7.8L32 32.9l27.4-13.7"/> M </svg> </span> <span class="sharing__number">0</span> </label> </li> <li class="sharing__list-item sharing__list-item--comments last"> <a href="#comments-anchor" class="sharing__button sharing__button--comments no-comments fjs-share-comments" data-gtm="reacties"> <span class="sharing__text fjs-share-comments-count"> </span> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <!-- / includes/general/sharing.html --> <label for="modal-sharing-trigger"></label> <input type="checkbox" id="modal-sharing-trigger" class="modal-sharing-trigger trigger--hide fjs-mail-a-friend-trigger"/> <div class="modal modal--mail-a-friend"> <label class="modal__overlay" for="modal-sharing-trigger"> </label> <div class="modal__wrapper"> <header class="header"> <div class="header__logo"> <img src="https://www.gelderlander.nl/static/sdg/img/brand-logo.svg" class="icons"/> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> Delen per e-mail </h3> <label class="header__link" for="modal-sharing-trigger"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="16" height="16" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons icon-close"><title>Sluit</title><path d="M57.8 51.6l-6.2 6.2c-1.1 1.1-3 1.1-4.1 0L32 42.3 16.5 57.8c-1.1 1.1-3 1.1-4.1 0l-6.2-6.2c-1.1-1.1-1.1-3 0-4.1L21.7 32 6.2 16.5c-1.1-1.1-1.1-3 0-4.1l6.2-6.2c1.1-1.1 3-1.1 4.1 0L32 21.7 47.5 6.2c1.1-1.1 3-1.1 4.1 0l6.2 6.2c1.1 1.1 1.1 3 0 4.1L42.3 32l15.5 15.5c1.1 1.1 1.1 3 0 4.1z"/>Sluit</svg> </label> </header> <div class="modal__content fjs-content"> <form class="form form--mail-a-friend fjs-mail-a-friend" action="https://www.gelderlander.nl/email/article" method="post" data-sitekey="6LfquS8UAAAAABS4mAgnYcb27k59XHgfIWBpDk-j"> <!-- hidden fields for backend --> <input type="hidden" id="articleId" name="articleId" value="24ebafa"/> <input type="hidden" id="articleUrl" name="articleUrl" value="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~a24ebafa/?maf=true"/> <div class="form__group"> <label class="form__label" for="orgName"> Je naam </label> <input id="orgName" class="form__input input--block" type="text" placeholder="Je eigen naam" name="senderName" value=""/> </div> <div class="form__group"> <label class="form__label" for="orgEmail"> Je e-mail </label> <input id="orgEmail" class="form__input input--block" type="text" placeholder="Je eigen e-mail" name="senderEmail" value=""/> </div> <div class="form__group"> <label class="form__label" for="forName"> Naam ontvanger </label> <input id="forName" class="form__input input--block" type="text" placeholder="Naam van ontvanger" name="receiverName" value=""/> </div> <div class="form__group"> <label class="form__label" for="forEmail"> E-mail ontvanger </label> <input id="forEmail" class="form__input input--block" type="text" required="required" placeholder="E-mail van ontvanger" name="receiverEmails" value=""/> </div> <div class="form__group"> <label class="form__label" for="forMessage"> Bericht </label> <textarea id="forMessage" class="form__textarea input--block" placeholder="Optioneel" rows="4" name="message"></textarea> </div> <div class="form__group"> <input id="forSenderReceivesMail" class="form__input" type="checkbox" name="senderReceivesMail" value="true"/><input type="hidden" name="_senderReceivesMail" value="on"/> <label class="form__label" for="forSenderReceivesMail"> Stuur mij een kopie </label> </div> <script> function enableSubmitButton() { $('.fjs-button-send-email')[0].disabled = false; } </script> <div id="g-recaptcha" class="g-recaptcha" data-callback="enableSubmitButton" data-sitekey="6LfquS8UAAAAABS4mAgnYcb27k59XHgfIWBpDk-j"></div> <button class="button button--block button--secondary fjs-button-send-email" disabled> E-mail versturen </button> </form> </div> </div> </div> <div id="fjs-paywall-intro" class="article__component"></div> <div class="article__body" itemprop="articleBody"> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--top fjs-dfp-space--top"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="top--1--s" data-id="top--1"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"large":false,"medium":false,"small":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot(document.getElementById('top--1--s'), { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">De brand is zeer groot. Metershoge, pikzwarte rookwolken trekken over Varsseveld. Die zijn vanaf Doetinchem te zien. De vele aanwezige brandweerlieden doen er alles aan om uitbreiding te voorkomen. Ook is er een hoogwerker ter plaatse. De Veiligheidsregio heeft een NL-Alert uitgezonden om ramen en deuren gesloten te houden. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">De brand trekt veel bekijks. De Aaltenseweg (N818) is vanwege de brand vanaf de rotonde afgesloten. Hoe het vuur is ontstaan, is nog onbekend. De brandweerposten Varsseveld, Silvolde en Aalten zijn ter plekke om het vuur te blussen, net als de brandweer Zelhem en Lichtenvoorde. Ook is er materieel voor het aanvoeren van bluswater onderweg. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--subheader"><!-- article/components/subheader.html --> <h2 class="article__subheader">Explosies</h2> <!-- / article/components/subheader.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Volgens ooggetuigen zijn er explosies gehoord. Mogelijk gaat het om gasflessen. <span>De Veiligheidsregio Noord en Oost Gelderland (VNOG) raadt dorpsbewoners ook aan de afzuigingssystemen uit te doen in verband met de rook. Ook roept die op de meldkamer niet te bellen over de rookontwikkeling bij de brand. 'Dit is bekend', meldt de VNOG op Twitter.</span></p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">De weersomstandigheden vergen veel van de ingezette brandweercollega’s, meldt de VNOG. Daarom zijn er extra wagens onderweg. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--subheader"><!-- article/components/subheader.html --> <h2 class="article__subheader">Inval</h2> <!-- / article/components/subheader.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">Vorige week was er nog een <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/grootscheepse-inval-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-uit-varsseveld-buurtbijeenkomst-al-ingepland~a971006d/" target="_blank">grootscheepse politie-inval bij de afvalverwerker.</a> Dat gebeurde omdat de politie het vermoeden had dat 'diverse wet- en regelgeving werd overtreden'. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--paragraph"><p class="article__paragraph">In de buurt van de brand is een verkeersopstopping ontstaan. Ruim een jaar geleden was er <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/achterhoek/brand-meester-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld~a665f3d6/" target="_blank">ook een grote brand</a> bij de afvalverwerker. </p> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ImageObject" itemprop="image"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~a24ebafa/129068315/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <img class="article__image" src="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/Ie03ROB2pGMn0rBKB2DGP1NoXJ8/diocontent/129068315/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9" alt="Grote zwarte wolken door de brand." itemprop="url"/> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption" itemprop="caption">Grote zwarte wolken door de brand.<span class="figcaption__credit"> © News United/ / 112 Achterhoek-nieuws</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--picture"><!-- includes/article/components/picture.html --> <figure class="article__figure" itemscope="" itemtype="http://schema.org/ImageObject" itemprop="image"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~a24ebafa/129069894/" class="slideshow-trigger"> <img class="article__image" src="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/-I9SZgpetNcmv_4LO-ly-g53Jog/diocontent/129069894/_fitwidth/694/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9" itemprop="url"/> <div class="slideshow-trigger__wrapper"> <div class="ligthbox-trigger__content"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="26" height="26" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Volledig scherm</title><path d="M64 0H36.6L47 10.4 33.3 24.1l6.6 6.6L53.6 17 64 27.4V0zM30.7 39.9l-6.6-6.6L10.4 47 0 36.6V64h27.4L17 53.6l13.7-13.7z"/></svg> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption class="figcaption" itemprop="caption"><span class="figcaption__credit"> © News United/112 Achterhoek-Nieuws</span> </figcaption> </figure> <!-- / includes/article/components/picture.html --> </div> <div class="article__component article__component--twitterTweet"><!-- articles/components/twitterTweet.html --> <blockquote class="blockquote twitter-tweet" lang="en"> <span class="blockquote__icon"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="64" height="64" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Quote</title><path d="M16.1 5.3H4.2C.4 9.2 0 16.4 0 22.7v35.6h29.4V22.7H12.9c.3-11.1 3.2-17.4 3.2-17.4zM47.5 23.1c.3-11.1 3.1-17.4 3.1-17.4H38.8c-3.9 3.9-4.2 11.1-4.2 17.4v35.6H64V23.1H47.5z"/></svg> </span> <span class="blockquote__meta prefix-mdash">Veiligheidsregio Noord- en Oost-Gelderland(@ VNOGregio)</span> <a href="https://twitter.com/VNOGregio/statuses/1022452425079357440">1532563200000</a> </blockquote> <!-- articles/components/twitterTweet.html --> </div> </div> <footer class="article__footer"> </footer> </div> </article> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--lmid fjs-dfp-space--lmid"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="lmid--1" data-id="lmid--1"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"large":true,"medium":true,"small":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('lmid--1', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="gigya-comments"> <noscript>Om reacties te plaatsen en te bekijken, is Javascript nodig. Momenteel staat dit in je browser uitgeschakeld. Schakel Javascript in om een reactie te plaatsen of de reacties te lezen. Blijf je deze melding houden? Neem dan contact op met onze <a href="https://www.gelderlander .nl/service/contact" target="_blank">klantenservice</a></noscript> <span id="comments-anchor" class="gigya-comments__anchor"></span> <span class="gigya-comments__privacy-statement">De Gelderlander gebruikt je persoonsgegevens om deze reactie te kunnen plaatsen. Meer informatie vind je in ons <a href="https://www.persgroep.nl/privacy" target=_blank>privacy statement</a>. Reacties van mensen die de nickname anonymous, anoniem of een variant daarop voeren, worden niet geplaatst.</span> <div id="fjs-comments"></div> </div> <!-- sixpacks and advertising --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header header--section-teaser"> <div class="header__logo"> <img src="https://www.gelderlander.nl/static/sdg/img/brand-logo.svg" class="icons"/> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> <span>Verder in het nieuws</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--4"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x1 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--picture fjs-ankeiler--sixpack " > <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~abe8fafb8/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 1" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/2gMMaV78yr5MKKmaM8u0htfVax0/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/345/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/pGIIs7NLVnxYfPc7QnT0zEF7TNE/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/920/690/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/RiMbQkauNXR6MhKL8Ef3-BHig1k/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/575/431/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/5Q1NttkvsHx9Ntn0_XBHmn1TiWo/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1150/862/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/JVavgTWoPbYT_fNgzYkMxNGPwNw/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/371/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/_omW764NHPy9sxjmUs1heotuhek/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/742/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/s0fzCORfQjZPOXxzeJBx95_rEOk/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/434/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/P9V8D2RS0qhL3DZmELtYnmiz_8M/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/868/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/llvxMXJ39wj0Rqp_AZ10SK870c8/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/314/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/Rg1YVd_HIQ0hwlwbYnTf6PTyZtw/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/628/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/2gMMaV78yr5MKKmaM8u0htfVax0/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/345/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/pGIIs7NLVnxYfPc7QnT0zEF7TNE/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/920/690/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/RiMbQkauNXR6MhKL8Ef3-BHig1k/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/575/431/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/5Q1NttkvsHx9Ntn0_XBHmn1TiWo/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1150/862/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/JVavgTWoPbYT_fNgzYkMxNGPwNw/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/371/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/_omW764NHPy9sxjmUs1heotuhek/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/742/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/s0fzCORfQjZPOXxzeJBx95_rEOk/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/434/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/P9V8D2RS0qhL3DZmELtYnmiz_8M/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/868/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/llvxMXJ39wj0Rqp_AZ10SK870c8/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/314/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/Rg1YVd_HIQ0hwlwbYnTf6PTyZtw/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/628/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/2gMMaV78yr5MKKmaM8u0htfVax0/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/345/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/2gMMaV78yr5MKKmaM8u0htfVax0/diocontent/129068315/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/345/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper ankeiler__wrapper--no-intro"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <span class="label label--full">video</span> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Zeer grote brand bij afvalver­wer­ker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">15:18</time> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/picture.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/blauwalg-in-vijver-de-blenk-in-ulft~ac8cbf5e/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 2" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/B0mX5di4Y6_gl6xZHtp_B50BK84/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ACv4lilWw082xkdZ1HXwyYM8KmM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/9KQpmcnTZ6X7BGeSJP-Alc0Wrh8/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/-gE8wdhltXc4vz68a22tKNLA_YM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/blyX-hZHSUgzxwuS1vMZw-Y_XPY/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/kRX0IXQ8Vyn6O1t52fgnuNm7KZc/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/3WHF6jFhCx9bjQSRZH1aWj3wp2c/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/WA1eEuQRm-o-zib05XZjwtRDrMM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/xNBXI0cG3n6uEp6vUln49spuQL4/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r169U1pUTNYjpYVdocGCBxZ_9as/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/B0mX5di4Y6_gl6xZHtp_B50BK84/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ACv4lilWw082xkdZ1HXwyYM8KmM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/9KQpmcnTZ6X7BGeSJP-Alc0Wrh8/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/-gE8wdhltXc4vz68a22tKNLA_YM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/blyX-hZHSUgzxwuS1vMZw-Y_XPY/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/kRX0IXQ8Vyn6O1t52fgnuNm7KZc/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/3WHF6jFhCx9bjQSRZH1aWj3wp2c/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/WA1eEuQRm-o-zib05XZjwtRDrMM/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/xNBXI0cG3n6uEp6vUln49spuQL4/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/r169U1pUTNYjpYVdocGCBxZ_9as/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/B0mX5di4Y6_gl6xZHtp_B50BK84/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Blauwalg in vijver De Blenk in Ulft" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/B0mX5di4Y6_gl6xZHtp_B50BK84/diocontent/129058115/_focus/0.51/0.31/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Blauwalg in vijver De Blenk in Ulft</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">11:10</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">ULFT - In de vijver bij De Blenk in Ulft is blauwalg aangetroffen. Het waterschap heeft daarom een bordje opgehangen, waarmee wordt gewaarschuwd voor de aanwezigheid van blauwalg.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/voetbalclubs-maken-zich-zorgen-om-slechte-staat-van-de-velden~a69ec198/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 3" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/y75f8pg7I-HOAG1bGE4nbz2MBIc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/DGLBpfyU4qQX7ISHd0kVfsG20UE/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/1I3dTgqJsN_ALE8wdQ_-H-xzprI/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/DT5SedTmg6MMK7t8NQCF3gPgxqU/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/T5npqmVqj1BdCc0G575syw0hC3Y/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Fo2d2OgY-NDZJhSncA_WFfOxVn0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/J75TnpQ6NhMnzh6J8EOCZUZcvw0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YKMX1AtOccg2ldVBtySlEuDD6dI/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/EQXb62hJJlS3QnKEf2VkRAXBCA0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/W2QGXTVpCjgf1aC03VeA9Yt4Jdc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/y75f8pg7I-HOAG1bGE4nbz2MBIc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/DGLBpfyU4qQX7ISHd0kVfsG20UE/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/1I3dTgqJsN_ALE8wdQ_-H-xzprI/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/DT5SedTmg6MMK7t8NQCF3gPgxqU/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/T5npqmVqj1BdCc0G575syw0hC3Y/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/Fo2d2OgY-NDZJhSncA_WFfOxVn0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/J75TnpQ6NhMnzh6J8EOCZUZcvw0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/YKMX1AtOccg2ldVBtySlEuDD6dI/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/EQXb62hJJlS3QnKEf2VkRAXBCA0/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/W2QGXTVpCjgf1aC03VeA9Yt4Jdc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/y75f8pg7I-HOAG1bGE4nbz2MBIc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Voetbalclubs maken zich zorgen om slechte staat van de velden" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/y75f8pg7I-HOAG1bGE4nbz2MBIc/diocontent/128996982/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Voetbal­clubs maken zich zorgen om slechte staat van de velden</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">7:00</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">MEGCHELEN/ZEVENAAR - Voetbalclubs in de Achterhoek en de Liemers maken zich grote zorgen om de aanhoudende droogte. Door de droogte van de laatste tijd zijn veel voetbalvelden in slechte staat. Bij sommige clubs is het gras zo slecht, dat oefenwedstrijden komende maand niet door kunnen gaan en trainingen zijn uitgesteld.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--4 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/sociale-dienst-blijft-met-camera-s-controleren-op-bijstand~a9da2733/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 4" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/P8k1bp7Qjj-M6_XBgJqiXZ-rPxI/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/K73gM5b5IclZ781ba94Nms_qZuE/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pl4aC9oqnLHudxYWyfqChYi_udc/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/CjYB9U3P6SjQ3ayR1LQYavg-s_8/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/c9VIqhZcJ85ucaHpg48j7ZGEGlM/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/YJkJ5lENEUWiOvQXTExgoPAMHp4/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/sQG5ZL44c74o1Hq5XT86q6BEtYE/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L7Zyx9f5O1blq21AHStQW2VKgE0/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/-uv9N7mrBpvlgPdmnXQtjyeI56U/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zk8TpHWMwe-NFdfUlKhYpX6RUO4/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/P8k1bp7Qjj-M6_XBgJqiXZ-rPxI/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/K73gM5b5IclZ781ba94Nms_qZuE/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pl4aC9oqnLHudxYWyfqChYi_udc/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/CjYB9U3P6SjQ3ayR1LQYavg-s_8/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/c9VIqhZcJ85ucaHpg48j7ZGEGlM/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/YJkJ5lENEUWiOvQXTExgoPAMHp4/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/sQG5ZL44c74o1Hq5XT86q6BEtYE/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/L7Zyx9f5O1blq21AHStQW2VKgE0/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/-uv9N7mrBpvlgPdmnXQtjyeI56U/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/zk8TpHWMwe-NFdfUlKhYpX6RUO4/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/P8k1bp7Qjj-M6_XBgJqiXZ-rPxI/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Sociale dienst blijft met camera's controleren op bijstand" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/P8k1bp7Qjj-M6_XBgJqiXZ-rPxI/diocontent/100330591/_focus/0.37/0.28/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Sociale dienst blijft met camera's controle­ren op bijstand</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">25 juli</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">DOETINCHEM/ GENDRINGEN - Sociale dienst Laborijn verandert voorlopig niets aan de controle op bijstandsfraude. Dat betekent dat camera's ingezet blijven worden om fraudeurs op te sporen. Ook gaan inspecteurs van de sociale recherche nog op huisbezoek, om te controleren of iemand terecht een bijstandsuitkering heeft aangevraagd.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--5 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/juf-audrey-na-45-jaar-van-school~va761baae/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 5" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/j1ufvmvj-8-YZTgRfJe-TWA4_io/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/aDOaMO1bb3PxdFwYjrMapBUL06k/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/FahBvkYpXwqUyfwXtdcFOG6EFNA/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QNQsN60Vvj79wlpSDPhiLnLfHGQ/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/tlAC5nmXFWJ5qKTgm3wY-34BNeg/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4JRgW-04yyfO3rwwB9qd1eULpMI/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/m6VjHOQK0AsJRNcU93lv0E6DL3A/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/uG-0FGlIP3H9dZivvXT41dpzyGM/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/aHcueIfdpmUE2WY-plRwV2vJ22k/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/1Av-jMf-gC3AniFP3-S7Z1nOD2Q/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/j1ufvmvj-8-YZTgRfJe-TWA4_io/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/aDOaMO1bb3PxdFwYjrMapBUL06k/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/FahBvkYpXwqUyfwXtdcFOG6EFNA/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/QNQsN60Vvj79wlpSDPhiLnLfHGQ/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/tlAC5nmXFWJ5qKTgm3wY-34BNeg/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/4JRgW-04yyfO3rwwB9qd1eULpMI/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/m6VjHOQK0AsJRNcU93lv0E6DL3A/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/uG-0FGlIP3H9dZivvXT41dpzyGM/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/aHcueIfdpmUE2WY-plRwV2vJ22k/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/1Av-jMf-gC3AniFP3-S7Z1nOD2Q/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/j1ufvmvj-8-YZTgRfJe-TWA4_io/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Juf Audrey na 45 jaar van school" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/j1ufvmvj-8-YZTgRfJe-TWA4_io/diocontent/126582242/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> <div class="play-video"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" viewBox="0 0 75 75" class="icons"> <title>Play</title> <g fill="none" fill-rule="evenodd"> <circle fill="#D10A10" cx="37.5" cy="37.5" r="37.5"/> <path d="M26.923 21.6c0-1.104.75-1.515 1.682-.91L54.94 37.74c.93.602.933 1.575 0 2.18L28.605 56.972c-.93.6-1.682.195-1.682-.912V21.6z" fill="#FFF"/> </g> </svg> </div> </picture> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <span class="label label--full">Beste Achterhoekers</span> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Juf Audrey na 45 jaar van school</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">26 juni</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">Frans Miggelbrink op bezoek bij juf Audrey, die na 45 jaar afscheid neemt van het onderwijs. Hoeveel jongetjes verliefd op haar waren en andere details uit haar loopbaan neemt Frans met haar door. Enne... wat ze gaat eigenlijk na haar pensionering doen?</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--lmid fjs-dfp-space--lmid"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="lmid--2" data-id="lmid--2"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"small":true,"medium":true,"large":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('lmid--2', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sections/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sections/sixpack.html --> <div class="sixpack sixpack--1"> <ol class="tile-grid"> <li class="tile tile--1 tile-small-1x2 tile-medium-2x1 tile-large-2x2 tile-xlarge-2x1 tile-xxlarge-2x2"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/tijdelijk-verbod-op-onttrekken-grondwater-in-kwetsbare-natuur~a0fb3fbb5/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 6" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pJhRExccSoy_gLC9oCDmUQEDHfI/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/-5RIp1cYV2r_YRVRKIhwL8md3Uo/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/S59vLyrdfS27wY1t-wBeZxnGrjs/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/VTVoMNzLWRpZufyEbGIwWLMUZUw/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2eiom_QG5169Jo0WFLft43W-nvo/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bxi_yAZ_4PZf8C8MPQk5QpWXy-8/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/GpNAcrc2_EqaawoJGbgQ42ZXp8g/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/eyZ8_qIDimkrZsyLSNXMo_4cRkE/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/qjgNDJVC6roClAZf2Ut8c7BEqCE/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bc2M8yraRmHilWTvjj6I3jIpvV0/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pJhRExccSoy_gLC9oCDmUQEDHfI/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/-5RIp1cYV2r_YRVRKIhwL8md3Uo/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/920/1052/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/S59vLyrdfS27wY1t-wBeZxnGrjs/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/575/271/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/VTVoMNzLWRpZufyEbGIwWLMUZUw/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1150/542/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/2eiom_QG5169Jo0WFLft43W-nvo/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/495/566/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bxi_yAZ_4PZf8C8MPQk5QpWXy-8/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/990/1132/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/GpNAcrc2_EqaawoJGbgQ42ZXp8g/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/579/272/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/eyZ8_qIDimkrZsyLSNXMo_4cRkE/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/1158/544/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/qjgNDJVC6roClAZf2Ut8c7BEqCE/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/419/197/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/bc2M8yraRmHilWTvjj6I3jIpvV0/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/838/394/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pJhRExccSoy_gLC9oCDmUQEDHfI/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9" alt="Tijdelijk verbod op onttrekken grondwater in kwetsbare natuur" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/pJhRExccSoy_gLC9oCDmUQEDHfI/diocontent/128845323/_focus/0.5/0.5/_fill/460/526/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.9" /> </picture> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Tijdelijk verbod op onttrekken grondwater in kwetsbare natuur</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">24 juli</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">DOETINCHEM - In kwetsbare natuurgebieden in de Achterhoek mag geen water meer uit de grond worden gehaald. Het Waterschap Rijn en IJssel heeft een verbod afgekondigd voor de natuurgebieden Zwarte Veen, de Wiersse, de Zumpe en het gebied tussen Steenderen en Rha.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--2 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/kleine-bosbrand-breedenbroek-snel-onder-controle~a549994c/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 7" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/NDWPtJxoDHZlZ8sD4qLLAcFUGaM/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/1DqS9UyTMBiWKqOQ5-RxUmirtyw/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/MD571c5sY0DGTyK56cugnZghG1Q/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/Lxzy_EBjnxHiR_TVSAMK9kELMs8/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/L0ptkiEYuOjm7gn06oRd9EwD87w/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/W80HwNqH6zvoRATKhO2gDJTMPTA/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/5IqPJAfJLTxIwhBOZX9dbf3usKE/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/mHkildIvo9vDpyrdKmx_YT1N9CY/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/picAcof0WhBJA1T3AKSHZDEMyoU/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/Xa1M2keKRIQWs-QC_NQsRJiUx7g/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/NDWPtJxoDHZlZ8sD4qLLAcFUGaM/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/1DqS9UyTMBiWKqOQ5-RxUmirtyw/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/MD571c5sY0DGTyK56cugnZghG1Q/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/Lxzy_EBjnxHiR_TVSAMK9kELMs8/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/L0ptkiEYuOjm7gn06oRd9EwD87w/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/W80HwNqH6zvoRATKhO2gDJTMPTA/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/5IqPJAfJLTxIwhBOZX9dbf3usKE/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/mHkildIvo9vDpyrdKmx_YT1N9CY/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/picAcof0WhBJA1T3AKSHZDEMyoU/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/Xa1M2keKRIQWs-QC_NQsRJiUx7g/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/NDWPtJxoDHZlZ8sD4qLLAcFUGaM/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Kleine bosbrand Breedenbroek snel onder controle" srcset="https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/NDWPtJxoDHZlZ8sD4qLLAcFUGaM/diocontent/128815491/_focus/0.37/0.65/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <span class="label label--full">video</span> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Kleine bosbrand Breeden­broek snel onder controle</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">23 juli</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">BREEDENBROEK - Een stuk van een bosperceel nabij de Terborgseweg in Breedenbroek heeft maandagmorgen kort in brand gestaan. De brand werd rond 07.10 uur gemeld door een voorbijganger.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> <li class="tile tile--3 tile-small-1x1 tile-medium-1x1 tile-large-1x1 tile-xlarge-1x1 tile-xxlarge-1x1"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--standard fjs-ankeiler--sixpack"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/werkloosheid-in-achterhoek-blijft-kelderen~a79a50e4/" data-gtm="sixpack/item 8" class="ankeiler__link"> <picture class="ankeiler__image-wrapper ankeiler__image-wrapper--half"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <!--[if IE 9]> <video style="display: none;"> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ru3GVkuY4aug2sUfUzhPwsYXcjc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/j1CiYIcqDSkmXWog_n2TJr28aKM/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AOiiQVO_MlTeUnC8J07iRjHWVJE/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/EWa-13ykqol8HpjbnvWF228Cngc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/IsEFfaIc7KaU3I0yKwSRLby_bPk/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/CoylmYyiDAqqD5NqO_4Lgy5-sqA/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/9aHuNq4gfB6qzetWPLqzA-3GcpY/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/S4_yKCWRBAlLG9N5VTmh4QCNEx0/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/YkVGWxak4nIgA_e8_8lnokxqU4k/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/jrErSj-75YgaGGUSe8JSD6l7Ong/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> </video> <![endif]--> <!--[if !(IE 9)&!(IE 8)]><!--> <source media="(min-width: 906px)" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ru3GVkuY4aug2sUfUzhPwsYXcjc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/j1CiYIcqDSkmXWog_n2TJr28aKM/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/450/338/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 768px)" srcset="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/AOiiQVO_MlTeUnC8J07iRjHWVJE/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/283/212/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images2.persgroep.net/rcs/EWa-13ykqol8HpjbnvWF228Cngc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/566/424/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 600px)" srcset="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/IsEFfaIc7KaU3I0yKwSRLby_bPk/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/242/182/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/CoylmYyiDAqqD5NqO_4Lgy5-sqA/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/484/364/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source media="(min-width: 430px)" srcset="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/9aHuNq4gfB6qzetWPLqzA-3GcpY/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/285/214/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/S4_yKCWRBAlLG9N5VTmh4QCNEx0/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/570/428/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <source srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/YkVGWxak4nIgA_e8_8lnokxqU4k/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/120/90/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 1x, https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/jrErSj-75YgaGGUSe8JSD6l7Ong/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/240/180/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7 2x" /> <!--<![endif]--> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ru3GVkuY4aug2sUfUzhPwsYXcjc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Werkloosheid in Achterhoek blijft kelderen" srcset="https://images3.persgroep.net/rcs/ru3GVkuY4aug2sUfUzhPwsYXcjc/diocontent/128533099/_focus/0.51/0.44/_fill/225/169/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" /> </picture> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <div class="fjs-ankeiler__wrapper"> <header class="ankeiler__header"> <h2 class="ankeiler__title">Werkloos­heid in Achterhoek blijft kelderen</h2> </header> <div class="ankeiler__body"> <time class="ankeiler__body-time">23 juli</time> <span class="ankeiler__body-text fjs-ankeilr__intro">DOETINCHEM - Het aantal mensen met een WW-uitkering in de Achterhoek blijft kelderen. In de acht Achterhoekse gemeenten hebben op dit moment 4387 zo'n uitkering. Begin dit jaar waren dat er nog meer dan 5.000.</span> </div> </div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- includes/ankeilers/standard.html --> </li> </ol> </div> <!-- / includes/sections/sixpack.html --> </div> <div class="col col--secondary"> <div class="toggle__wrapper"> <!-- widgets --> <!-- sidebar/3d-navigation.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header"> <div class="header__logo"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="17" viewBox="0 0 12 16" class="icons"><title>Locatie</title><path d="M5.913 3.657c1.25 0 2.274 1.03 2.274 2.286 0 1.257-1.023 2.286-2.274 2.286-1.25 0-2.274-1.03-2.274-2.287S4.66 3.657 5.912 3.657zM.91 9.143L5.913 16l5.003-6.857c.57-.914.91-2.012.91-3.2C11.826 2.65 9.188 0 5.913 0 2.638 0 0 2.65 0 5.943c0 1.188.34 2.286.932 3.2H.91z" fill="#FFF" fill-rule="evenodd"/></svg> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> <span>Achterhoek</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <nav class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/aalten/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/aalten/">Aalten</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/berkelland/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/berkelland/">Berkelland</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/bronckhorst/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/bronckhorst/">Bronckhorst</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/">Doetinchem</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oost-gelre/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oost-gelre/">Oost Gelre</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item third-nav-list__item--active"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/">Oude IJsselstreek</a> </li> <li class="widget-list__item third-nav-list__item"> <a class="clickable-filler" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/winterswijk/"></a> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="14" height="14" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Pijlen</title><path d="M11.3 6.1L0 12.2l9.9 19.6L.3 51.6l11 6.4 20.6-26L11.3 6.1zm31.9 0l-11.3 6.1 10 19.6-9.7 19.6 11.2 6.4 20.6-26L43.2 6.1z"/>»</svg> <a class="third-nav-list__link" href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/winterswijk/">Winterswijk</a> </li> </ol> </nav> </div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmidregio fjs-dfp-space--rmidregio"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmidregio--1" data-id="rmidregio--1"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"small":false,"medium":true,"large":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('rmidregio--1', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget fjs-autoupdate-widget"> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header"> <div class="header__logo"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="17" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Alarm</title><path d="M43.3 10.3l-.9 2.1c-.2.4 0 .8.4 1 5.7 2.6 9.5 8.3 9.8 14.6 0 .4.3.7.8.7h2.3c.4 0 .8-.4.8-.8-.3-7.8-5.1-14.8-12.2-18-.4-.1-.8 0-1 .4z"/><path d="M46.2 3.4l-.9 2.1c-.2.4 0 .8.4 1 8.5 3.8 14.2 12.2 14.5 21.5 0 .4.3.7.8.7h2.3c.4 0 .8-.4.8-.8-.4-10.8-6.9-20.6-16.8-25-.5-.1-1 .1-1.1.5z"/><g><path d="M20.7 10.3l.9 2.1c.2.4 0 .8-.4 1-5.7 2.6-9.5 8.3-9.8 14.6 0 .4-.3.7-.8.7H8.3c-.4 0-.8-.4-.8-.8.3-7.8 5.1-14.8 12.2-18 .4-.1.8 0 1 .4z"/><path d="M17.8 3.4l.9 2.1c.2.4 0 .8-.4 1C9.8 10.2 4.1 18.6 3.8 28c0 .4-.3.7-.8.7H.7c-.4 0-.8-.4-.8-.8.4-10.8 6.9-20.6 16.8-25 .5-.1 1 .1 1.1.5z"/></g><path d="M53.9 44.1l-4-4.1v-7.7c0-7.6-4.5-14.2-11.3-16.9-.7-3.1-3.4-5.4-6.6-5.4s-5.9 2.3-6.6 5.4c-6.8 2.7-11.3 9.2-11.3 16.9V40l-4 4.1c-.4.4-.6.9-.6 1.4v5.8c0 1 .9 1.9 1.9 1.9h12.7c0 4.2 3.7 7.9 7.9 7.9s7.9-3.7 7.9-7.9h12.7c1 0 1.9-.9 1.9-1.9v-5.8c0-.5-.2-1-.6-1.4z"/>Alarm</svg> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> <span>Net binnen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list" data-updateurl="/oude-ijsselstreek/net-binnen/widget?since=1532610787467"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~abe8fafb8/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">15:13</time>Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/winterswijk/vakantiepark-de-twee-bruggen-sluit-buitenzwembad-voor-daggasten~a736940d/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Vakantiepark De Twee Bruggen sluit buitenzwembad voor daggasten" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">14:45</time>Vakantiepark De Twee Bruggen sluit buitenzwembad voor daggasten</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/meerdere-winkels-eerder-dicht-in-doetinchem-vanwege-hitte~aadebe71/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Meerdere winkels eerder dicht in Doetinchem vanwege hitte" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">12:33</time>Meerdere winkels eerder dicht in Doetinchem vanwege hitte</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/voetbal-achterhoek/concordia-wehl-krijgt-snel-kunstgras~a38ddd08/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Concordia Wehl krijgt snel kunstgras" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">12:06</time>Concordia Wehl krijgt snel kunstgras</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/arnhem/reizigers-mogen-fiets-gratis-meenemen-in-arriva-trein~a45402b9a/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Reizigers mogen fiets gratis meenemen in Arriva-trein" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">11:13</time>Reizigers mogen fiets gratis meenemen in Arriva-trein</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/blauwalg-in-vijver-de-blenk-in-ulft~ac8cbf5e/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Blauwalg in vijver De Blenk in Ulft" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">11:10</time>Blauwalg in vijver De Blenk in Ulft</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/berkelland/opnieuw-inbraak-bij-emte-supermarkt-in-neede~af2f1ef0/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Opnieuw inbraak bij Emté-supermarkt in Neede" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">09:25</time>Opnieuw inbraak bij Emté-supermarkt in Neede</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple ankeiler--simple-paid"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oost-gelre/europees-geld-voor-brouwhoes-en-hoogstamfruit~ac53c9e4/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Europees geld voor Brouwhoes en hoogstamfruit" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__paid-harmonica"></div> <div class="ankeiler__paid-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </div> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">08:36</time>Europees geld voor Brouwhoes en hoogstamfruit</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/achterhoek/de-bloedmaan-zien-neem-een-kijkje-bij-de-sterrenwacht~afdb531c/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="De bloedmaan zien? Neem een kijkje bij de sterrenwacht" target="_self"> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">07:47</time>De bloedmaan zien? Neem een kijkje bij de sterrenwacht</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple ankeiler--simple-paid"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/winterswijk/buren-bellen-vaker-de-politie-vanwege-hitte-overlast~a8a8e93b/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Net binnen/item 1" title="Buren bellen vaker de politie vanwege 'hitte-overlast'" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__paid-harmonica"></div> <div class="ankeiler__paid-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </div> <h3 class="ankeiler__title"> <time class="ankeiler__timestamp">07:07</time>Buren bellen vaker de politie vanwege 'hitte-overlast'</h3> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--sky fjs-dfp-space--sky"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="sky--1" data-id="sky--1"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"small":false,"medium":true,"large":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('sky--1', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid fjs-dfp-space--rmid"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--1" data-id="rmid--1"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"small":false,"medium":true,"large":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('rmid--1', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header"> <div class="header__logo"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="17" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Net binnen</title><path d="M26.188 63.97c-2.714-5.27-15.164-18.757 6.065-31.447-2.234 8.22 6.465 16.042 7.742 18.117 1.995 3.193.08 8.62-2.474 13.41 9.578-.56 20.672-10.377 21.55-20.114.798-8.86-5.188-16.52-10.376-21.47l-5.347 5.348C43.187 20.95 48.774 9.617 27.544-.04c.72 1.995 4.71 13.967-15.722 28.892-13.41 9.817-6.784 32.563 14.366 35.117z"/></svg> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> <span>Meest gelezen</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/slachtoffer-dodelijk-ongeluk-is-39-jarige-vrouw-uit-ulft~a10d3e71/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" title="Slachtoffer dodelijk ongeluk is 39-jarige vrouw uit Ulft" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/RGopaCKBtTcjKBIgwDTXe0pvTro/diocontent/128531486/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Ongeval op de Slingerparallel."/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Slachtoffer dodelijk ongeluk is 39-jarige vrouw uit Ulft</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">14.230 keer gelezen</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oost-gelre/ja-hoor-40-graden-in-hupsel~acb783a4/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" title="Ja hoor: 40 graden in Hupsel" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/CfU8I3NmKufvEiAkazZwUggOZHo/diocontent/124337254/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Het weerstation van het KNMI in het Achterhoekse Hupsel"/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Ja hoor: 40 graden in Hupsel</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">11.652 keer gelezen</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/emmer-water-uit-sloot-kost-550-euro~a2bd2313/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" title="Emmer water uit sloot kost 550 euro" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v9YT_51dGt481vfPxaqEeb4q44I/diocontent/128119845/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Stilstaand water in de Baakse Beek."/> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Emmer water uit sloot kost 550 euro</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">8.580 keer gelezen</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~a24ebafa/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" title="Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/qa2SJ-XKY2iyGslNMdBCgzbDJ90/diocontent/129068315/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Grote zwarte wolken door de brand."/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">6.317 keer gelezen</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/achterhoek/irritatie-en-overlast-door-poolse-arbeidsmigranten-op-zutphens-vakantiepark~ae7a0c26/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gelezen/item 1" title="Irritatie en overlast door Poolse arbeidsmigranten op Zutphens vakantiepark" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/O79OJYluHZ_-RP9CzfmvYrwllZw/diocontent/127143872/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Park de Bronsbergen in Zutphen. Bewoners klagen over overlast van Poolse arbeidskrachten."/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Irritatie en overlast door Poolse arbeidsmigranten op Zutphens vakantiepark</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">6.201 keer gelezen</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <div class="advertisement"><!-- includes/advertising/advertisement.html --> <div class="dfp-space dfp-space--rmid fjs-dfp-space--rmid"> <div class="dfp fjs-dfp" id="rmid--2" data-id="rmid--2"> <script> if (typeof window.dfp !== 'undefined' && window.App.config.advertising !== null) { window.dfp.cmd.push(function() { var breakpoints; if ('' === 'medium') { if (window.innerWidth < 600) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if ('' === 'large') { if (window.innerWidth >= 600 && window.innerWidth < 768) { breakpoints = {"large": false, "medium": false, "small": true}; } } if (!breakpoints) { breakpoints = {"small":false,"medium":true,"large":true}; } window.dfp.loadSlot('rmid--2', { 'breakpoints': breakpoints }); }); } </script> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/advertising/advertisement.html --></div> <!-- includes/sidebar/advertisement.html --> <!-- includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <div class="widget"> <!-- includes/general/header.html --> <header class="header"> <div class="header__logo"> <svg xmlns="http://www.w3.org/2000/svg" width="28" height="17" viewBox="0 0 64 64" class="icons"><title>Deel</title><path d="M51.7 41.7c-2.5 0-4.9.9-6.8 2.3L23.2 33.9c.1-.6.1-1.2.1-1.9 0-.6-.1-1.3-.1-1.9L44.8 20c1.9 1.4 4.2 2.3 6.8 2.3 6.2 0 11.1-5 11.1-11.1S57.8 0 51.6 0 40.5 5 40.5 11.1c0 .6.1 1.3.1 1.9L19.1 23.2c-1.9-1.4-4.2-2.3-6.8-2.3-6.2 0-11.1 5-11.1 11.1s5 11.1 11.1 11.1c2.5 0 4.9-.9 6.8-2.3L40.7 51c-.1.6-.1 1.2-.1 1.9 0 6.2 5 11.1 11.1 11.1s11.1-5 11.1-11.1-5-11.2-11.1-11.2z"/></svg> </div> <h3 class="header__title"> <span>Meest gedeeld</span> </h3> </header> <!-- / includes/general/header.html --> <div class="widget__content"> <ol class="articles-list fjs-articles-list"> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oost-gelre/ja-hoor-40-graden-in-hupsel~acb783a4/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" title="Ja hoor: 40 graden in Hupsel" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/CfU8I3NmKufvEiAkazZwUggOZHo/diocontent/124337254/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Het weerstation van het KNMI in het Achterhoekse Hupsel"/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Ja hoor: 40 graden in Hupsel</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">96 keer gedeeld</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/winterswijk/oproep-kinderboerderij-geef-ons-lakens-om-dieren-schaduw-te-geven~ac209620/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" title="Oproep kinderboerderij: geef ons lakens om dieren schaduw te geven" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images1.persgroep.net/rcs/C8tr8lAWxhBFTd1pFrExYdDXqHQ/diocontent/128997492/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Kinderboerderij Freriks in Winterswijk zoekt lakens om schaduw te maken voor hun dieren."/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Oproep kinderboerderij: geef ons lakens om dieren schaduw te geven</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">65 keer gedeeld</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/oude-ijsselstreek/zeer-grote-brand-bij-afvalverwerker-ter-horst-in-varsseveld-explosies-gehoord~a24ebafa/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" title="Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/qa2SJ-XKY2iyGslNMdBCgzbDJ90/diocontent/129068315/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Grote zwarte wolken door de brand."/> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Zeer grote brand bij afvalverwerker Ter Horst in Varsseveld, explosies gehoord</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">60 keer gedeeld</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/emmer-water-uit-sloot-kost-550-euro~a2bd2313/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" title="Emmer water uit sloot kost 550 euro" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images0.persgroep.net/rcs/v9YT_51dGt481vfPxaqEeb4q44I/diocontent/128119845/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Stilstaand water in de Baakse Beek."/> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Emmer water uit sloot kost 550 euro</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">43 keer gedeeld</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> <li class="widget-list__item articles-list__item"> <!-- includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> <article class="ankeiler ankeiler--simple-thumb"> <a href="https://www.gelderlander.nl/doetinchem/zwaaien-met-mes-door-bewoner-domus-doet-emmer-overlopen-in-wehl~ae221741/" class="ankeiler__link" data-gtm="Meest gedeeld/item 1" title="Zwaaien met mes door bewoner Domus doet emmer overlopen in Wehl" target="_self"> <div class="ankeiler__wrapper"> <figure class="ankeiler__thumb"> <div class="thumb-logo"></div> <img class="ankeiler__image" src="https://images4.persgroep.net/rcs/7ELBZ1D_lT_sK1nFZUMxUiHHfAM/diocontent/128576763/_fill/93/70/?appId=21791a8992982cd8da851550a453bd7f&quality=0.7" alt="Politie bij de Domus in Wehl na het zwaaien met een mes door een bewoner."/> <span class="plus-label"> <div class="premium__text">PREMIUM</div> </span> </figure> <h3 class="ankeiler__title">Zwaaien met mes door bewoner Domus doet emmer overlopen in Wehl</h3> <div class="ankeiler__meta">41 keer gedeeld</div> </div> </a> </article> <!-- / includes/ankeilers/simple-thumb.html --> </li> </ol> </div> </div> <!-- / includes/sidebar/widget.html --> <!-- sidebar/iframe.html --> <div class="widget"> <iframe class="widget__iframe js-iframe-sizing" src="/familieberichten/widget">